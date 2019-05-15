IT might not be Times Square or Piccadilly Circus but for an eyewatering £300,000 you could be the proud owner of series of billboards in Essex.

Advertising agency JC Decaux is selling three sites across Colchester and a further two in Clacton.

The five pieces of land are set to go under the hammer at an auction by Strettons next week with prices ranging from £45,000 to £90,000.

A site on Mersea Road, Colchester, has a guide price of £55,000 to £60,000 while land on North Station Road and Military Road are marketed for between £45,000 to £50,000.

In Clacton, a strip of land in Harrow Road has a guide price of £45,000 to £50,000 while a second on land adjacent to St Osyth Road is listed for £80,000 to £90,000.

Billboard space was first leased in 1867 in the US and in 2005 the first digital billboards were installed.

On average advertising on a billboard can cost around £200 per month in the UK.

Strettons director and auctioneer Philip Waterfield said: “The plots are the latest in a series of land investment sites we have sold on behalf of JC Decaux, the majority of which have performed well in previous auctions.

“Given their use as billboard locations, many of the sites sit in prominent positions so could suit a range of uses, from keeping them as advertising locations, to developing them into houses, subject to the necessary consents.

“The sale features a wide range of properties with some unique investment and development opportunities that will appeal to investors and private buyers.

“Whilst there is hesitation in the market at the moment, this can present opportunities for investors, especially for those taking a long-term view on their investment strategy.”

The sale takes place in London on Tuesday.

For more information, visit www.strettons.co.uk.