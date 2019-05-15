BEACHES across Tendring have scooped prestigious blue flags and seaside awards.

Seven beaches in the district have been handed the accolades by Keep Britain Tidy.

The beaches at Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Harwich, Frinton, Walton-on-the-Naze and the town’s Albion beach, and Martello Bay in Clacton have all been given Seaside Awards in recognition of their quality.

While the two top beaches in Tendring are still Dovercourt Bay and Brightlingsea beaches, which have retained their Blue Flag status.

Mike Carran, Tendring Council’s head of sport and leisure, said the awards reflected just how important seafronts are to the area.

He said: "Our beaches right around the district are a brilliant asset, not just for residents but also for tourists and the whole tourism industry.

“We recognise this and invest so much in them – from our Beach Patrol service in the holidays, improvements to our seafronts and promenades, or even creating beautiful new beaches as we did in Holland-on-Sea, and which we are now improving access to with ongoing cliff stabilisation scheme.

“This recognition is a great advert for the Essex Sunshine Coast, and it should be remembered it is not easy to keep, let alone gain, Blue Flag and Seaside Award status.

“We will continue to look after our beaches for the benefit of all.”

In 2017 Frinton beach lost it's previously held Blue Flag.

It came after Clacton’s Martello Beach and Walton’s Albion Beach lost their Blue Flags the previous year.

The council did not apply for a blur flag for these beaches this year as it said it only applies if it knows the beach fits the criteria.

Criteria for the top award includes water quality and safety and services as well as things such as a dog ban in summer.