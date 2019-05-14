A MAN was hit in the face as he was robbed of cash by two violent thugs in Clacton town centre.

The victim was walking along an alleyway, behind shops in Pier Avenue and Jackson Road, when he was attacked.

The incident happened at about 10am on Tuesday, May 7, although details were not released by police until today.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in which a man was punched and robbed of cash.

"The victim was walking along an alleyway called Back Electric Parade.

"He was holding two mobile phones and an envelope containing a three figure sum of cash, when someone tried to grab the phones. He was then hit in the face.

"The suspects took the money and left the phones."

It is understood that the victim only suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The force spokesman added: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

"We are also keen to trace a man who was in the alleyway shortly before the incident and may have seen what happened.

"He was wearing a green hooded jumper."

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Steven Baldwin, at Clacton CID, on 101 quoting reference 42/71138/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.