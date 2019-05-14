Are you a Nando's fans?

If you are taking a flight this summer you could be in luck because Jet2 has spiced up its in-flight menu.

The holiday firm, which flies from Stansted Airport, has introduced the 'Nando's PERi-PERi Flight Bites'.

The two snacks are infused with the brand's Southern African PERi–PERi spice.

But if you were hoping for chicken then you may be disappointed as the snacks are strictly meat free.

The first is a dip, drizzle and dunk ‘Nando’s Box’ which includes creamy houmous, smoky PERi–PERi drizzle and lightly salted pitta chips.

Customers can also take their taste buds on a trip with Nando’s Half-popped Corn, a mild and delicious snacking option where fluffy popcorn meets crunchy corn.

Some lucky customers will also be able to get Nando's vouchers which are hidden in some of the boxes and get a person a free Nando's meal.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The addition of these two fantastic snacking options give our customers even more great choice than ever, and mean that we are the first UK airline to offer Nando’s products on our In-Flight menu.

"We have already made a number of exciting changes to our In-Flight menu this year, and we are sure this brand new menu will delight customers even more.

"We pride ourselves on delivering the very best customer service in every area and we can’t wait for our customers to try the exciting choice on this new menu.”