Cow and Gate is urgently recalling a batch of baby food sold in major supermarkets as it may contain pieces of rubber.

The baby food company said small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove have been found in some jars of its Cheesy Broccoli Bake.

An urgent recall notice was issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) which said the rubber would "make this product unsafe to eat."

Cow and Gate said the product "does not pose a health risk", but the company is recalling it "as it does not meet our usual high quality standards."

The company said: "Nothing is more important to us than the safety and quality of our products.

"We are sorry this has happened and would like to reassure parents that this is an isolated incident."

Cheesy Broccoli Bake 250g jars are sold in major supermarkets, including Asda, Boots, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, and Tesco.

The batch of baby food affected has code 28122020 and a best before date of 28/12/2020 - if it does do not feed it to your baby.

Customers can return the product to the store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund, Cow and Gate said.

FSA advice states if you have bought the product, do not feed it to your baby.

Instead, return it to the store where it was bought, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.