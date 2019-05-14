A DAZZLING display of ballroom dancing by Strictly Come Dancing legends Ian Waite and Vincent Simone saw an impressed audience up on its feet by the end of the show.

The Ballroom Boys tour stopped off at Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre on Friday for a night of glitz, glam and some surprisingly witty banter.

The show, which starred Ian and Vincent - along with their dance partners - filled the theatre with guests of all ages.

I brought my grandma to enjoy the experience with me. She’s a long time Strictly Come Dancing fan and a tough critic of the quickstep.

And from both of our eyes, the Ballroom Boys certainly did not disappoint with their iconic Argentine tangos and speedy salsas.

The duo were paired perfectly with their dance partners and each costume change looked stunningly sparkling under the limelight.

An additional treat for us was to hear songs performed by James Lomas, who has played Billy in the smash-hit musical Billy Elliot in London’s West End.

He told us he’d even performed for Sir Elton John.

During the show Ian, Vincent and James got some audience members up on the stage to dance and were full of tongue and cheek about their Strictly days.



All of them had my grandma and I laughing away throughout the show.

The show catered for a wide audience, with songs performed such as Bring me Sunshine by Malcolm and Wise to This is Me, from The Greatest Showman.

It was great to see such exciting talent come to town for a night to remember.

Star rating 4/5