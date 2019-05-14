CALLING all wannabe globe trotters.

Travel fans will no doubt be delighted to hear the producers behind BBC Two's Race Across the World are now looking for their next batch of backpackers.

In the first series of the Sunday evening show, five pairs of contestants were set the challenge of a lifetime - to reach Singapore before their competitors without stepping foot on a single plane.

The winning pair picked up £20,000 after crossing 21 countries in just over two months clocking up 12,000 miles along the way.

A spokesman added: "During this unique globe-trotting expedition, the contestants passed through some of the world's most beautiful scenery while immersing themselves in a kaleidoscope of different cultures.

"Without the luxury of mobile phones, they quickly learned how to travel smart and rely on the kindness of strangers.

"The gruelling trip pushed contestants to their limits and those lucky enough to take part described the experience as life changing and will treasure the memories that came out of this exceptional experience for the rest of their lives."

If you were stripped of all modern technology and given a very limited budget, would you have the skills to take on the challenge of a lifetime and navigate your way across the world without stepping on a plane?

How do I apply?

Producers are currently casting for the next series and welcome applications from expert adventurers and total novices.

You can apply alongside a family member, work colleague, best friend or someone you’ve lost touch with or who might have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world.

Contestants must be aged over 18 and you must have the consent of the second applicant to apply.

Click here for more information and to fill out an application form