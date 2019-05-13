John Chapman had a nervous breakdown 20 months ago. He lost his job and his home - he was ruined.

He says if it wasn't for homeless charity Emmaus Colchester he would be dead.

John, 38, talks candidly to Gazette editor Dom Bowers and Essex University student HK Norman about how Emmaus has helped to turn his life around, in the latest Colchester Chat podcast.

We also hear from charity trustee Peter Silk about the vital work Emmaus is doing in Colchester.

You can also listen to this podcast on iTunes.

For previous podcasts, click here for the Mercury Theatre's Steve Mannix, here for the Bishop of Colchester and here for our latest Colchester United chat.