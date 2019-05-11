A KNIFE-WIELDING robber stole hundreds of pounds from a man inside a block of flats.

Police are hunting for a man who threatened the victim in his 40s in a stairwell at some flats in Old Road, Clacton.

The robber was armed with a kitchen knife and made off with the man's bag and a three-figure sum of cash before fleeing into the road.

He was described as being of mixed race and had his face covered. He wore slip-on shoes that were a khaki colour and a black hooded jacket.

The incident happened at 2pm on Wednesday, April 10 but details have only just been released by Essex Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/56120/19.

Details can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.