NOMINATIONS are open for the community safety awards.

The awards are organised by the office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex.

Last year’s Community Safety Hero was Steve Wood, who is the Criminal Justice and Welfare Manager for Open Road.

Steve manages the Chelmsford and Colchester SOS Buses, the Essex Appropriate Adults Service and the Community Rehabilitation Company’s Women’s Project.

As well as receiving the coveted Community Safety shield which took pride of place in the Open Road office for the past 12 months, Steve was given £500 from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to go towards his work in the community.

Steve used the money to go towards vital first aid training for 12 new volunteers for the SOS buses.

Steve said: “Just to be nominated for this award, let alone win was a great achievement. I was so chuffed.

"I would urged anybody thinking about nominating somebody just to do it. It is an extremely positive thing to do for someone.”

The winner will receive £500 to go towards their work in the community and two runners up or highly commended winners will also receive £300.

There will also be a chance for the people of Essex to vote for the winner of a People’s Choice category from a shortlist of entrants selected by the judging panel. The People’s Choice winner will receive £100.

This year there is a new category for young people open to anybody aged up to 24-years-old. The winner of this award will receive £300 to go towards their work in the community.

To win an award, applicants must demonstrate the nominee is an exceptional person or group that have gone above and beyond to keep their community safe. They also have to have delivered a project or scheme that has improved the safety of those around them.

Nominees can be volunteers or those who work in a professional capacity, delivering a service to the public to keep people safe, prevent crime and protect the most vulnerable people in our communities.

Pippa Brent-Isherwood, Chief Executive of the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “Each and every day people across Essex go out of their way to make a positive contribution to their communities, whether that is through supporting vulnerable people, helping to prevent crime or making our communities safer.

"These awards recognise those unsung heroes. If you know somebody who really does make a difference please do nominate them and help get their great work in the spotlight.”

Full details of how to nominate are on the Essex PFCC website at www.essex.pfcc.police.uk/news/pfcc-community-safety-awards.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Sunday, May 12.

The winners recognised at the PFCC Annual Conference. This event takes place on Friday, June 7 at Colchester United Football Stadium.