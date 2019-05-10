Colchester United forward Sammie Szmodics signed off the season with two goals against Lincoln City in what could be his last appearance in a U's shirt.

The former Stanway School pupil has been linked with a string of clubs over the last year including Bournemouth, Hull City and Derby County.

Gazette sports reporter Jon Waldron, speaking in the latest Colchester Chat podcast, says the 23-year-old will want to test himself at a higher level and is likely to leave in the summer.

Ipswich Town fan Matt Plummer explains why there is positivity at Portman Road and nearly 12,000 season tickets have already been sold despite a disastrous season.

Matt and John also discuss the farcical situation in the Bostick League North where Heybridge Swifts were denied promotion despite winning the play-off final against Maldon and Tiptree.