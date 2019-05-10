A MAN who sexually assaulted a pensioner and tried to steal from two elderly men in their own homes has been jailed for more than four years.

Ryan Martin, 24, knocked on the woman’s door in December shortly after guests she had round for dinner had left.

He asked to go in and use the toilet and then asked for a glass of water.

When the woman in her 70s returned, Martin put his hands down the back of her underwear and groped her backside.

He then demanded a kiss and she explained his behaviour was unacceptable and left the room but returned to find Martin exposing himself and he soon began performing a sex act.

Previously, Martin had knocked on the door of a 78-year-old man and explained he was desperate for the toilet.

Once he got in he demanded £20 from him and stuffed his hands in his pockets to try to find his wallet.

Knowing the victim was partially sighted, Martin also turned the lights off.

In another instance Martin pushed his way into the home of a 63-year-old man saying he was desperate for money.

Both times he left empty handed.

All offences were in the Clacton area.

Martin admitted sexual assault, burglary and attempted robbery as well as failing to comply with notification requirements, breaching a restraining order and possession of cocaine in separate matters.

Matthew Morgan, mitigating at Chelmsford Crown Court, said Martin, of Derwent Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, had been “drowning in drink and drugs” at the time, suffered from a learning disability and was suffering after being groomed as a child and young adult.

Judge Emma Peters jailed him for four years and ten months - 22 months for the burglary, 18 months for the attempted robbery and 18 months for the sexual assault all to run consecutively.

She said: “Nothing can excuse going to each of their homes and behaving in this way towards them.

“Thank goodness the woman you assaulted was so calm throughout the incident.”