MORE than 70 new jobs have been created in Clacton thanks to the planned opening of a 38-room hotel and pub.

Marston’s Inns has unveiled its plan to open a hotel and pub in Clacton after months of construction work at Brook Retail Park West.

With a traditional decor and carvery format, bosses have promised the business will bring “something new and exciting” to the town.

The hotel and pub, which can seat 180 customers, will also feature an outdoor play area for children.

General manager Barry McArdle said 70 new positions had already been filled ahead of a grand opening on May 28.

Although the cost remains undisclosed, Mr McArdle said Marston’s Inns had made a “significant” investment in building the hotel.

He said: “We are excited to get underway, everyone is buzzing.

“It is a pub with a carvery format.

“People can come in for some excellent food or get a drink from the bar.

“This has been a long time in the works and it is exciting to be able to announce it.

“We have hired for 70 positions already and will be hiring for further positions.

“During the course of construction we created employment.

“We will also be, as a business, going to the job centre roadshow later this year.”

Within each of the 38 rooms will be a digital television and wifi is available.

Free parking will be available to guests.

“We are hoping the chairman of the council will be at the opening on May 28,” added Mr McArdle.

“This is a new business for the town and a good boost for the area.

“I myself am quite new to the area but many of the assistants have been working in Clacton for 20 odd years, likewise with the chefs and the rest of the staff.

“It will offer a high energy pub atmosphere in a smart, new, on-trend bar mixed with a traditional decor.

“We will have a carvery every day alongside a main menu.”

The hotel and pub is the latest addition to Clacton’s Brook Retail Part West, a £75million retail, leisure and housing complex approved in 2017.

The plans include up to 200 homes and Lidl supermarket.