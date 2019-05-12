THE Queen's birthday is officially celebrated by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour each year.

This impressive display takes place on a Saturday in June by her personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade, with Her Majesty the Queen herself attending and taking the salute.

The parade route extends from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again.

Her Majesty later joins other members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

This year the fly-past will take place on June 8.

Members of the public wishing to watch in London are advised to stand on The Mall or on the edge of St James's Park.

Events begin at about 10am, with the fly-past at 1pm.

The route has not yet been confirmed but the planes can usually be seen across parts of Essex.

The parade is also broadcast live on the BBC.