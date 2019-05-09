TV favourites including Colchester’s own Dermot O’Leary have kicked off a yellow welly relay in support of the RNLI.

The charity’s Mayday campaign is being showcased on social media and celebrities have created a post featuring the iconic RNLI yellow welly as a way of passing on the fundraising message.

Presenter Fern Britton, chef Mark Hix and TV star Hannah Jackson are also joining the social relay.

Dermot said: “I was brought up on the east coast of England so the RNLI, the lifeboats, the brave volunteer crews and hardy fundraisers were a focal part of my growing up.

“I knew the stories, the unbelievable bravery of normal, everyday people going out to sea to help people in distress.”

“My family are from Wexford in Ireland and are seafaring folk, and that’s another thing I love about supporting the RNLI – it’s one charity working in communities across the whole of the UK and Ireland.”

The RNLI’s Mayday campaign aims to raise £700,000 to fund lifesaving kit.

To watch Dermot's video click

.