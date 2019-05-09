MAX Restaino will perform as a special guest at the Tears for Fears’ concert in Colchester this summer.

The young pop star has been making waves across the UK and will now join legendary band ABC as support for Tears For Fears on July 28 at Castle Park.

Already Max has worked with some of the biggest names in music and showbusiness from Gary Barlow to Peter Kay.

Hailing from Sheffield, he has toured all over the UK, having appeared as a special guest for Rebecca Ferguson on her Superwoman tour in 2016, followed by Steps' sold-out UK arena tour.

Max, whose musical influences range from Michael Jackson to ELO and Supertramp, wrote, produced and recorded his debut album, The Time it Takes, and impressively not only performed all the instruments but produced all the songs on the album.

His musical talent earned him a feature on the Sky TV Series Tin Pan Valley with his track Fall from the album.

Tickets for the Tears for Fears gig are out now.