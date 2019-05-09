A group is clearing up graves and a cemetery chapel in respect and remembrance of their loved ones.

As part of National Cemeteries Week, the Friends of Heybridge Cemetery will be hosting a clear up at the site in Goldhanger Road on Saturday May 11.

The event came about after the group chairman, Miriam Lewis saw the people of China visit tombs and burial grounds of their ancestors to clean the gravesites.

The tradition is a part of the Chinese Festival of Qingming.

Mrs Lewis said: “We have had a great response to the avenue of daffodils our members planted along the main drive.

"It was our first activity and the result was spectacular.

"We are hoping to build on that success as an expression of our respect for family members that have been lost but are loved and fondly remembered and for the wider Heybridge community as a place of peace and sanctuary, that we can all be proud of.”

Residents are invited to the cemetery from 10am to 1pm to help spring clean the chapel building, members' family graves and the areas surrounding the gravesites.

The group say: "Everyone can help as sweepers, painters, polishers, gardeners and tea makers are all needed."