Shocking video footage has emerged of a VW campervan blaze.

The camper burst into flames outside Kwik Fit in Fullbridge, Maldon and troops of firefighters rushed to tackle it.

The video, from reader Tye Blackledge showed the destruction as it happened.

Some strong language can be heard in the clip.

Tesco employees and police were stood looking on as the blaze slowly but surely destroyed the vehicle.

The video also shows a woman gasping at the side of the blaze, which took hold of the entire camper.

Following the incident last Friday, a spokesman for Maldon Fire Station, said: "After battling through the challenging traffic conditions caused by the incident, we were in attendance by 4.10pm.

"Upon our arrival, we were confronted by a large vehicle fire.

"A team wore breathing apparatus and used two hoses to quickly bring the fire under control.

"The team then continued until the fire was completely extinguished."