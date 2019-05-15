CLACTON MP Giles Watling has backed a campaign to end visa fees for Commonwealth personnel in the UK’s Armed Forces when they apply to remain in the country.

Mr Watling is one of 133 signatories to a cross-party letter to the Home Secretary Sajid Javid, which calls on the Government to amend the annually set regulations to exclude Commonwealth armed forces personnel and their dependents.

Visa application costs for a single person have increased 119 per cent in the past five years to £2,389.

Mr Watling said it is a very high cost for ex-service personnel, and it doesn’t reflect the respect in which those prepared to put their life on the line for our country are held.

Mr Watling said: “I know that it also irks many that our nation looks mean spirited to those who volunteered to join us.”