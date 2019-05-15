CHILLY temperatures and heavy showers took its toll on the number of visitors in Clacton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

After the busy Easter weekend when the sun shone and the crowds flocked to the resort, there were less people about.

Clacton Pier’s new indoor development of Discovery Bay soft play and Skull Point adventure golf – along with the enlarged amusement arcade – ensured that it was not a washout for the attraction.

Free fireworks, live music and children’s entertainment meant that those who did venture out had a good time, despite the weather.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said that it was in stark contrast to both Easter and the same Bank Holiday last year when there were record attendances.

“The main difficulty was the forecast and it meant that people had already made their mind up about their plans for the weekend,” he said.

“It was chilly but, in the end, it did not rain as much as was predicted but the damage was already done.

“It was by no means a disaster and our undercover attractions did really good business, but it did affect takings on the outdoor rides.

“We experienced average numbers on Saturday and Sunday and although things were better on Monday it was disappointing overall.”

Mr Brown added that it did highlight the importance of the pier having its new development to help weather-proof the business as far as possible.

“Like all seaside resorts, Clacton thrives in the sunshine and the opposite is true when conditions are not so good,” he said.