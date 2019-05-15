INSPECTORS have praised Essex Police for preventing and investigating crime but warned more has to be done to remove potential corruption.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service has released findings relating to 14 forces across the country including Essex.

The police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy inspection ranked Essex Police as good in all areas except for ethical and lawful workforce behaviour where it was marked as requires improvement.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Zoe Billingham said: “I am pleased with the performance of Essex Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

“The force is good at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour.

“It is good at investigating crime and has continued to improve how it identifies and protects vulnerable people. “

She added: “The force continues to uphold an ethical culture and promote standards of professional behaviour well. But it has more to do to assure itself it has the capacity to root out corruption.”