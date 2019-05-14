FREE mental health and wellbeing workshops will be running to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mental health service provider Health in Mind has joined charity Mid and North East Essex Mind for the workshops.

The services are also working with HeadsUp, an employability programme for people who have experienced common mental health problems.

The sessions will run from Firstsite, Colchester, on Friday, May 17.

This year the focus will be body image.

The day will include workshops on stress management, mindfulness, self-acceptance, wellbeing and a special body confidence burlesque workshop.

Stephanie Mills, marketing and fundraising manager at North East Essex Mind, said: “It is so important we look after our mental health as well as our physical health.”

To book, call 01206 764600.