RESIDENTS are invited to kick-start a healthier lifestyle by taking part in 30 minutes of exercise every day.

The 30:30 campaign, run by the Active Essex Foundation, starts in June.

The challenge is to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days, which could be anything from taking a brisk walk to dance classes.

Clacton Clubbercise teacher Sarah Bockhart will be hosting Clubbercise sessions for residents.

She said: “Whilst I used to be overweight and unfit, physical activity has helped me to live a much healthier and happier life.

“The 30:30 Essex challenge is a great and achievable way to get people into regular activity through choosing their own way.

“We are lucky to have such a beautiful seafront in Clacton, which residents can use to achieve their 30 minutes of daily exercise.

“Alternatively, they could attend one of our weekly Drum & Bass workouts.”

Jason Fergus, trustee of the Active Essex Foundation, added: “It’s about helping residents understand the benefits of being active.”

To sign up for this year’s challenge visit 3030essex.com.