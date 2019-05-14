CONCERNS have been raised about the cost of providing care for Clacton’s growing elderly population.

There are more than 29,000 people over the age of 65 in the Clacton and Frinton area.

It is estimated that the average cost of care in the county is £676 a week.

George McNamara, director of policy and influencing at Independent Age, has called on politicians to reform social care.

He said: “Many older people in Clacton are worried about how to fund their future care.

“Our social care system needs urgent reform.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling attended a drop-in event with the charity at Parliament to discuss social care, including the benefits of introducing free personal care in England, last week.

Free personal care is already available in Scotland. Mr Watling said a YouGov poll found that 74 per cent of adults in England aged 18-64 want free personal care for all older people, and 69 per cent would be willing to contribute more to fund it.

Mr Watling said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to discuss the social care system with older people and hear their stories, and ideas on how it can be improved.

“I was also impressed by the evidence presented by Independent Age on the economic and personal benefits of introducing free personal care.

“Average care costs in the Essex region are £676 a week, and there are 29,015 people over 65 in Clacton.

“Independent Age has made a powerful case on how free personal care could benefit my constituents and ensure that some of the most vulnerable people don’t have to worry about the financial costs of their care in the future.

“This policy must be considered as part of the government’s consultation on adult social care.”