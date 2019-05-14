PUPILS at St Philomena’s School in Frinton welcomed the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex last week.

A primary school teacher for 40 years, Nigel Spencer was awarded an MBE in 2014 and became the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Essex in 2017.

A spokesman said: “The pupils were fascinated to hear that his role dates back to the time of Henry VIII and includes being the Queen’s personal representative in Essex.

“Several children tried on some of his uniform and one pupil even noticed to Tudor Rose detail on the buttons.

“Mr Spencer commented on their exemplary behaviour and attitude to learning.”