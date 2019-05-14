A MAN caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage when he launched a headbutt at a police station window.

Lee Smith, 41, was ordered to pay £831 in compensation after he shattered a window at Clacton Police Station.

Natalie Anforth, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, said: “It was 3pm on February 3 when the defendant attended Clacton Police Station regarding an unrelated matter.

“At this time an officer had just taken over front office duty. The defendant’s father spoke to the officer and said he had brought the defendant to the station.

“The officer saw the defendant in an agitated state waving his arms around and heard raised voices.

“He saw the defendant headbutt a window, causing it to shatter.

“The defendant was then interviewed and released under investigation to allow for CCTV enquires to be undertaken.

“He was shocked the window broke so easily and said he had no intention to smash the window, he was getting frustrated with the system.”

Smith, of Langham Drive, Clacton, admitted causing criminal damage.

Magistrates put a compensation order and place and took no further action.