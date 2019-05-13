A DENTAL surgery established 20 years ago has been sold to a Clacton group which operates a number of practices.

Country Park Dental Practice, in Colchester, was established in 1999 by Dr Amir Shabahang and Ms Nadereh Arabshahi.

It has now been sold to Clacton Dental Care, part of the Dental Care Group which operates a total of 20 practices in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Northampton.

Dr Shabahang said: “I am delighted to have handed over the reins of Country Park Dental Practice to an amazing successor.

“It has been a pleasure and privilege building such a fantastic team and I wish them and the many loyal patients all the very best.

“Helen Wong, my solicitor, was a vital piece of the jigsaw to make the transaction happen.

“She is a brilliant lawyer, tenacious and someone I’d recommend to you if you are buying or selling a dental practice.”

The practice was sold for an undisclosed sum.

It offers general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, amalgam removal, restorative dentistry and orthodontic treatment for adults and children.

Parish Vaid, director and co-founder of the Dental Care Group, expressed his delight over the sale.

“Dr Shabahang and the team have built a leading dental practice with an excellent reputation,” said Mr Vaid.

He added: “We’re looking forward to supporting the team to continue to provide the best patient care and to build upon its success.”