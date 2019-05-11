HE has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, been inducted into the illustrious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and released nearly 40 top ten smash hits.

But revered singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time and renowned for his acoustic-driven, soft-rock compositions, is now being given the flattering, tribute act treatment at the Braintree Arts Theatre.

Oozing with all the authenticity, musicianship and Brooklyn charm of the megastar himself, Neil Diamond, The Experience is a two-hour long incarnation of a singing great and is considered to be the grandest and most realistic tribute to the 78-year-old music legend in Europe.

Fronted by the vocally and stylistically uncanny singer Dominic Kaye, who in turn is backed by the tight-sounding and internationally renowned 11-piece Opus One band, the lengthy enactment of some of Neil Diamond’s biggest hits has even previously impressed illusionist Derren Brown and EastEnders actress Gillian Taylforth.

Preferring to ditch the cliched, bouffant wig and sparkly shirt adopted by most Neil Diamond tribute performers in favour of the artist’s later look, Dominic, who spent just under two years practising and perfecting his interpretation, effortlessly wades through America, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans and Cracklin Rosie as if they are his own.

Neil Diamond, The Experience takes place at 7.30pm this Saturday at the Braintree Arts Theatre.

Tickets are available for £20 from braintreeartstheatre.com