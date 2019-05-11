A YOUNGSTER reached new heights for a charity when he trekked up the UK’s highest mountains.

Albie Bareham, 11, took on the Three Peaks Challenge, which involved ascending Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike alongside his father Andrew Bareham and his guide, Stephen Mayzes, from Amazing Activities.

Albie wanted to do the challenge in support of Sailship Training and Learning for Life.

The charity supports adults and young people living with mental health support, learning disabilities or those who have additional needs.

Help is provided through wellbeing and emotional therapy, training and skills for work and holistic learning for independence in life.

His journey to the top of each mountain was a test of determination and willpower.

Tough gradients, icy conditions and zero visibility were just some of the barriers he had to overcome.

Albie said: “I am doing this as the people who attend the charity come across many different obstacles every day.

“I wanted to prove anything is possible and to be a role model to others.

“With a positive mind-set and the will to succeed, everything is achievable.”

Albie wanted to continue his fundraising efforts after last year’s challenge, trekking up England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

Liz Barritt, trustee and chief executive of the charity, said: “Albie is our hero and young ambassador for Sailship.

“We cannot thank him enough for this amazing effort.

“Albie’s goal was to raise £3,000 and so far has collected £2,700 in donations.

“By reaching this goal, Sailship will be able to lease for one year a mini bus which would then enable us to transport people to the project who cannot currently access our services.”

Albie said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated and I am already planning my next adventure.”

To donate, go to sailship.org.uk.