A CAMPAIGN group has written to all the county’s MPs urging them to put pressure on County Hall to withdraw its controversial plans to close dozens of libraries across Essex.

Save Our Libraries Essex (Sole) believes Essex County Council’s proposals, which could see up to 44 libraries shut across the area, had a significant impact on local election results last week.

Holland-on-Sea Library, in Frinton Road, is one of those earmarked for closure.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson, has written a letter slamming the plans.

His letter, addressed to Jeremy Wright, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, brands libraries “cultural hubs and engines of social mobility” fearing closures will cause “huge social and cultural damage”.

Sole’s Andy Abbott said: “Was the result in Essex simply down to Brexit or did local issues play a significant role?

“We are a non-party political campaign. However, it has to be pointed out the party wishing to close up to 60 per cent of our libraries had a bad night.

“Politicians across our county need to think long and hard about this act of cultural vandalism.

“If we don’t see a U-turn on library closures, what happened in our county town and beyond will be repeated at the next County Hall elections.”