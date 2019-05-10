A SPRIGHTLY care home resident celebrated her 101st birthday surrounded by loving staff and friends.

Ruby Brightley, a resident at Corner Lodge Care Home, in Jaywick, marked the big day by enjoying a party, including a specially made cake.

A spokesman for the home said: “We were delighted to celebrate Ruby’s birthday.

“The regional manager, home manager, deputy manager and care home staff made Ruby’s day special with large 101 balloons, banners and presents.

“The chef made a very special birthday cake, with Ruby blowing out all the candles.”

She added: “Ruby loves to chat to visitors at Corner Lodge and says her secret to long life is ‘no stress’.

“We always try our best to make sure our residents enjoy a truly special birthday celebration.”