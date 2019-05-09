Clacton MP Giles Watling has stood down as a district councillor for Frinton after being elected as an MP in 2017.

Mr Watling said: “It’s been an honour to serve with some fantastic people, keeping Tendring Council on an even keel through some difficult financial times.

“We have managed to keep virtually all our frontline services and keep council tax low.”

Mr Watling said he was “disappointed” at the election results, but added: “This backlash was not completely unexpected given events on the national stage.

“As I said prior to the vote, I do not despair at anyone who decides to vote for another party, including the Brexit Party.

“Because I hope that the Government’s negotiators, and those from the EU, will finally understand the strength of feeling on this matter, and the level of resentment that is being engendered by their actions.

“What is more, I would say the same now in advance of the European elections later this month, especially given that members of the Government are no longer listening to the requests of its backbenchers or, seemingly, the people they were elected to represent.

“And while the Prime Minister cannot, currently, be challenged again until December 2019, I will not support her current Brexit policy, as I know that any backroom deal with the Labour party that keeps us in the customs union is in direct contravention of the Conservative Party’s 2017 General Election manifesto, which sent me to Parliament with more votes than any of my predecessors in this seat.

“So, I want all constituents to be assured that I, at least, remember the commitments upon which I was elected."

Mr Watling said he will continue to support no deal, as that is now the only way to deliver the Brexit that the majority of my constituents want.

He added: "I recognise that this will not please everyone, but Clacton residents have told me repeatedly that they want this all to be resolved as soon as possible and this is now the only way to do that.

“ I was sent here to deliver a Brexit that meets the commitments of the manifesto upon which I was elected, and my determination will to do will never waver.”