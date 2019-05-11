IF you were considering getting a summer job this year, you were probably thinking picking up some shifts at a bar, restaurant or shop would be the best you could do.

But a spa website may have just created a dream seasonal job.

The role of official spa-ologist and professional hot-tubber is being advertised by spa booking specialists SpaSeekers with the lucky candidate earning £500.

A spokesman added: "The dream summer job does exist and you could be the perfect fit.

"We're looking for someone to become a professional SpaSeekers spa tester, trying out luxury spas and treatments at top resorts across the UK.

"Spend your summer earning money for getting pampered, testing hot tubs, and laying in luxury spas.

"Bask in the comfort of the warm summer sun as you indulge in spa treatments, swim in infinity pools, and become a professional hot-tubber between July and August, picking up a cool £500 for your time.

"Learn what it means to be a spa-ologist, visiting top UK venues for free and enjoying all the perks that come with it."

The lucky candidate will visit four different spas in the UK between Mondays and Thursdays during July and August with the company aiming to pick locations close to your home address.

In each spa you will receive a VIP pass that allows at least one free treatment per day, unlimited use of the spa facilities at each venue and two complimentary glasses of champagne.

You may bring full paying guests with you to each of our spas, but the VIP pass is non-transferable.

How do I apply?

All potential job seekers have to do is share your favourite holiday snap of you 'living your best life' on social media.

A spokesman added: "Whether that's you on the beach, in the hot tub, or sipping a drink in the sun."

Post your snap on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, remembering to tag @SpaSeekers and use the hashtag #dreamsummerjob

Entries are only open to UK residents aged 18 or over and you will be paid £500 at the end of summer (30th September 2019).

During the spa visits, the winner will be asked to share pictures and videos of their visit, tagging @SpaSeekers and using #dreamsummerjob on posts.

The competition closes on May 31st.

Any entries made after this date will not be counted.

The winner of the competition will be announced on June 3, 2019.

You can find full terms and conditions here