TV chef Jamie Oliver could be in hot water over his plans to make alterations to a multi-million mansion in Essex.

The Essex-born TV star and cook bought the £6 million Spains Hall in Finchingfield earlier this year.

The historic Elizabethan country house is set in 70 acres of parkland it had been owned by the same family for 250 years.

Mr Oliver subsequently submitted plans for listed building consent to Braintree Council.

The family wants to carry out works including removing pillars from the rear entrance, lowering a raised pantry wall, replacing and repairing windows, removing shelves from the library.

There are also plans to repair and clean the historic floorboards.

But Mr Oliver's plans to remove and relocate a trammel - a wrought iron hook used for hanging a cooking pot over a fire - from a bedroom have been criticised.

The planning documents said the trammel would likely be permanently relocated to the kitchen.

But Historic Buildings Consultant Nicolas Page, from Place Services, said there was no "clear and convincing evidence" on why it should be moved.

His submission to Braintree Council said: "Whilst I accept that the reasoning and provenance of the trammel’s location is not apparent, at present there is no clear and convincing evidence to support its removal and there are no immediate plans for a suitable reuse.

"As such, I cannot support its removal though note that its removal and storage on site for re-use would cause only limited harm."

But in documents submitted by Mr Oliver's planning team said all changes had been "thoughtfully considered".

The planning statement said: "The proposed works support the use of Spains Hall as a family home and do not alter the access arrangements, scale of development or landscape on site.

"Moreover, all matters of design have been thoughtfully considered in respect of the building's heritage context and are considered to be wholly appropriate."

Braintree Council will have the final say on the plans.