An inquest into the death of Prodigy superstar Keith Flint has recorded an open verdict.

The frontman, who was affectionately known as ‘Keef’ by fans, was found dead at his home in North End, near Great Dunmow, on March 4.

At an inquest hearing into his death this morning (May 8), Essex Coroner’s Court was told the Firestarter star was found hanging at home by a friend.

Paramedics were called but pronounced him dead at the scene, while police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

A post-mortem carried out by a pathologist at Broomfield Hospital found the cause of death to be hanging.

Toxicology reports found the Braintree man, who was aged 49 at the time, had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system.

Speaking at the end of the inquest, senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray delivered an open verdict into Mr Flint's death.

She said: “I have considered suicide but I didn’t find there was sufficient evidence for that.”

She added she had also considered accident as a verdict but, again, said there was not enough evidence.

Mrs Beasley-Murray continued: “Was he larking around and it all went horribly wrong?

“On the balance of probabilities, I am going to record an open verdict.

“He clearly was very popular with their so many fans and I am aware of the funeral service in Bocking.”

Fans paid their own tribute to Keef during a farewell procession through the streets of Braintree and Bocking in the weeks after his death.

Picture by Joe Giddens

Followers travelled from all over the world to pay their respects and many adoring fans listened to the funeral service at St Mary's Church on loud speakers.

Yesterday, ahead of the inquest, The Prodigy took to Twitter to urge followers to seek help if they are struggling with their mental health

The post read: “It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing.

It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HjDX6Z0EGa — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) 7 May 2019

“If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.

“The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all.”

For support call the Samaritans’ 24-hour helpline on 115 123, email jo@samaritans.org or go to Samaritans.org.