DID you welcome a little prince or princess into the world on Monday?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce their baby boy arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

While your little bundle of joy may not be seventh in line to the throne, we want to celebrate any local babies born on Monday, May 6, 2019.

A thrilled Harry, speaking on camera at Windsor Castle's Royal Mews, revealed Meghan had given birth early on Monday morning and it was the "most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined".

Congratulations flooded in from around the world, with Prime Minister Theresa May wishing the couple "all the best at this happy time" and former US first lady Michelle Obama tweeting: "Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him."

Meghan's former Suits co-star and onscreen love interest Patrick J Adams said: "Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. "

It is not known where the as-yet-unnamed baby boy, who was overdue, was born.

Alexander, James and Arthur are the favourites at the bookmakers as royal fans place their bets on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will call their son.

Coral has Alexander leading the odds, while a rush of bets has been placed on Spencer, in honour of Harry's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whose maiden name was Spencer.