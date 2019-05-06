THERE are reports the Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy.

It follows weeks of speculation about when Meghan, 37, might give birth - but no details had been given.

According to Sky News sources, she went into labour in the early hours of this morning with husband Prince Harry at her side.

The pregnancy was announced in October, and they were expecting the baby to arrive at the end of April, or early May.

Just a few weeks ago, the duke and duchess announced they wanted to keep the arrival of their first child as private as possible.

In a statement, they said they were "very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the UK and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby", but would not share more news until they have had "an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family".