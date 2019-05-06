A tribute to an iconic music star at a huge festival has been cancelled.

Glastonbury Festival visitors were expecting to see the tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint at this year’s event.

It was revealed last week that there would be a special tribute DJ performance in Keith’s honour by former The Prodigy bandmate Gizz Butt.

The 52-year-old musician was the live guitarist for the band and he was scheduled to perform an hour-long set named ‘Keith Flint Appreciation Hour’ at the Shangri-La area of Glastonbury.

However, Gizz Butt has now announced that he has pulled out of the special performance saying he 'didn't feel worthy'.

"I'm sorry to say this but I’m going to pull out of DJ'ing the Keith Flint appreciation hour," he announced on Facebook.

"People are seeing it as an act of self-promotion and I never wanted that.

"Also it is getting so big with the press and I don't feel worthy of it."

He later added: "Glastonbury: thank you for all the encouragement and the love.

"It’s amazing to see the amount of support. My reason for standing down isn’t anything to do with the trolls though."

The 49-year-old Essex music icon was tragically pronounced dead at his home in Dunmow on March 4 after taking his own life.

His death sent shockwaves around the music world, particularly with fans of The Prodigy.

On March 29, fans came from all over the world to pay their respects in Braintree at the funeral of the man who gave his vocals to some of the bands biggest tracks.