A HEALTHY tuck shop founded by youngsters has been launched at a primary school with the help of supermarket staff.

Dean Bradbrook, store manager at Clacton’s Asda, joined colleague and community champion Amy Openshaw in paying a visit to Holland Park Primary School.

They helped to serve up fresh fruit to the children at the school’s new tuck shop, Holland and Carrot.

Amy said: “The tuck shop has been in the pipeline for some time.

“It was an idea brought to the teachers by the student council and now they have electricity linked so they have a fridge to store the fruit.

“It was very well received by the students.

“We hope to work together more in the future.”