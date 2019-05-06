A LIFEBOAT station has been buoyed by the support of grieving families.

Walton and Frinton RNLI is one of nine charities picked by the East of England Co-op Funeral Service’s Community Giving Scheme, which launched in November.

The scheme invites Co-op members who have used the funeral service to have the opportunity to vote for which local charities and good causes receives a share of a financial gift.

The lifeboat station received a donation of £1,250 from Maria Leach, who is based at the Co-op Funeral Services branch in Clacton, thanks to the scheme.

Maria said: “Arranging a funeral is a very emotional time and as well as planning a fitting tribute, we pride ourselves on developing a trusting, open and supportive relationship with friends and family.

“This extends to the period after the funeral itself – a time when lots of bereaved people feel rather lost and alone.

“The Community Giving Scheme was designed as a way for us to encourage these people to help us do something positive for good causes in memory of the person they have lost.

“It’s been a hugely successful and well-received programme since the scheme launched in November.”

Other charities set to receive donations in this round include Clacton Community Transport and the Maldon Pioneers.

The programme works in a similar way as the community token scheme which operates in East of England Co-op food stores and allows members to pick a local charity to support.

Families are sent a voting card following a funeral service and have a chance to vote for one of three good causes.

Miranda Rayner, from Walton and Frinton RNLI, said they were delighted to have been picked.

She said: “We always appreciate support from our local community but when people remember us at what must be a very difficult time for them, it is very humbling.”

Local community groups and charities can apply to be involved in the Community Giving Scheme at eastofengland.coop/funerals/community-giving-scheme.