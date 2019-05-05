LIFEBOAT volunteers saved two people after their kayaks capsized off the coast of Clacton.

Both of Clacton RNLI's inshore lifeboats were launched just before 10am on Saturday at the request of the UK Coastguard.

They answered a call for help from a kayaker who reported he had capsized near to Gunfield Wind Farm, four miles south of Clacton.

Clacton’s D class Arthur Hamilton was the first to launch and made straight for the wind farm with three crew.

As the crew approached the western end of the farm, they spotted an oar being waved in the air.

One casualty was pulled aboard, but they expressed concern for their fellow kayaker.

At this moment the Atlantic class lifeboat David Porter MPS arrived on scene and was instantly directed to search for the second kayaker.

The crew quickly located the second stranded casualty, who had managed to get back on top of his kayak.

Rescue - the pair were pulled aboard the lifeboats

Both were suffering from the effects of exposure and immersion in the cold sea.

They were quickly taken back to the lifeboat station, where they were tended to by off duty ambulance staff who also volunteer for the RNLI.

Helmsman Adrian Rose said: "We are glad we could help these two kayakers today.

"I feel their lives have been saved due to our ability to make a quick response and the fact they manged to request help using a mobile phone.

"Due to their position they were unlikely to have been seen from the shore, and the wind today was pushing them further out to sea."