FAMILIES turned out in force to call for a “much-loved” library in Holland-on-Sea to be saved.

As many as 25 of Essex’s libraries are set for closure under plans set out by Essex County Council, including Holland Library, in Frinton Road.

County Hall bosses hope Brightlingsea, Frinton, Walton and West Clacton libraries will be run by community groups.

Verity Coulthard, chairman of Holland Residents’ Association, said residents turned out in force for the countywide Libraries Celebration and Action Day on Saturday.

She added: “The Holland Community and Holland Residents’ Associations presented a giant Holland Loves Our Library card to Holland Library and its librarians. Over 200 local residents had penned their names.

“In addition, a specially designed campaign badge has been distributed to 500 residents – opposing Essex County Council’s proposal to close Holland Library, the village’s community hub.

“The campaign continues to positively reach out to Essex County Council and hopes it will change its mind when analysing the value for money the library provides.”

The action day also saw 500 young people take to the streets in Manningtree with hundreds more outside other libraries.

Essex County Council said it ensured young people had the opportunity to participate in the consultation on the draft libraries strategy by promoting the consultation countywide to every current library user.

A spokesman added: “We also promoted directly to families and young people through schools, the Early Years Service, pre-schools, organisers of library groups and activities for children, as well as extensively via social media.”

“Of the 21,000 responses we received, 4,812 were from families with children under 11, 527 from those 16 and under, and an additional 135 from 17 to 20-year-olds.

“This means over a quarter of all responses to the consultation were from young people and their families.”

The council’s cabinet will consider the final strategy this summer before any decisions are made.