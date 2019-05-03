ALL things beer will be taking over Chelmsford City Racecourse this weekend as the annual Spring Beer Festival opens to the public.

Ale fanatics from across Essex are expected to flock to the venue in order to sip and sample the best craft beers and ales the county has to offer.

The spirit of Oktoberfest will fill the air as the ‘German Bier Haus’ will be serving steins of ice-cold beer on tap and street-food stalls shall be offering mouth-watering bites and snacks to soak up all of the brilliant booze.

As well as all the pint pulling, guests can also jam out to live music performances from FUNK2K and The Bavarian Stompers.

The jolly knees-up will take place from 12pm – 8pm across this weekend.

For tickets, which cost £5, and more information on the festival, visit: chelmsfordcityracecourse.com.