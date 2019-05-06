A TEENAGER who said he was going to shoot people at a mosque the day after 50 Muslims were killed in a terrorist attack will spend the next eight weeks under house arrest so he can be assessed by mental health experts.

John Thursting called Iman Ahmad Habib - the leader of Colchester Mosque in Priory Street - a day after a gunman opened fire on worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand.

During the chilling call, the 18-year-old said: “Just to let you know I am coming down there tomorrow to shoot you all.”

He admitted sending an electronic communication conveying a threatening message for the purpose of causing distress or alarm and was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

However, in a psychiatric and probation report, Judge Charles Gratwicke was told Thursting would be unable to be assessed for a community mental health service treatment order while in custody - where he has been since he was arrested in March.

So he decided the adjourn sentencing for another eight weeks and grant Thursting bail so he could be properly tested.

But he handed him a 24-hour curfew meaning he will be unable to leave his home in The Green, Tendring, save for mental health or probation appointments.

He is also banned from contacting the Iman and going from any Islamic places of worship which was described as a belt and braces condition.

Addressing him, Judge Gratwicke warned Thursting he would not be willing to offer him a second chance if he breached the terms of his bail

He said: “You have already spent six weeks in prison so you know what is like.

“Any breach of the orders I am making and you will be going straight back there.”

The court heard Thursting had been prescribed medication to help treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder while in prison which had been having a positive impact.

At the time of the call, Thursting had been drinking heavily.

A previous hearing heard he never intended to carry out the threat and he did not hold anti-Islamic views.

He will be sentenced back at court on June 28.