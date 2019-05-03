ONE of the biggest music festivals in the world will pay tribute to a former headliner later this summer with an exclusive performance.

Glastonbury Festival, which takes place across the last week in June, has revealed plans to honour legendary Prodigy frontman Keith Flint with a special DJ set from one his former band mates, following his tragic passing earlier this year.

The tribute will be led by the Braintree band’s ex-guitarist Gizz Butt, who performed with the rave group during the late 90s, and will pay homage to the eccentric vocalist, his family and fellow band members, and the millions of ‘warriors’ who were touched by his extravagance and music, and deeply saddened by his death.

Entitled the Keith Flint Appreciation Hour, the Peterborough musician’s set will comprise of tracks he personally performed with the group during his stint in the line-up, as well as a never-before-heard remix of an unreleased song that was recorded in 1996 – the same year their ferocious single Firestarter helped catapult them beyond the underground scene.

The touching, musical eulogy will take place on June 27 in the renowned and somewhat crazy Shangri-La area of the Somerset festival.

Following the news of Keith’s death, which broke on March 4 after police found him in his Essex home, it was revealed that the Prodigy were scheduled to perform at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Subsequently, however, the band cancelled all their remaining shows.

Just under three weeks after his death, which an inquest ruled was a result of hanging, the 49-year-old frontman was laid to rest at St Mary’s Church in Bocking on March 29, during a high-profile ceremony that saw thousands of Prodigy fans line the procession route and several celebrity figures in attendance.

During the funeral, the band’s founder and mastermind Liam Howlett described Keith as ‘‘anti-star’’ and ‘‘a loyal friend’’ and said: ‘‘Keith was always honest and not afraid

of anything.

“You were a man of the people and integrity and style and you liked to live life on a razor edge for the buzz.

“Our bond is so strong and unbreakable you will never leave my heart my loyal friend to the end.

‘‘Goodnight dear brother.’’