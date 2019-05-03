THE Conservatives have lost overall control of a downsized Tendring Council.

The authority has been left in no overall control following Thursday’s district council election.

The election has seen the number of Tendring councillors cut from 60 to 48 following a Local Government Boundary Commission review.

In total the Conservatives won 16 seats, Labour 6, Liberal Democrats 2, Holland-on-Sea and Eastcliff Matters 3, Tendring First 4, Foundation Party 1, while a total of 9 independent candidates were elected. Turnout across the district was 31.9%.

The Conservatives won 23 seats in 2015, narrowly beating Ukip with 22 seats, but the Tories increased their number to 33 following a series of defections. They have now lost that majority.

As the largest party, the Conservatives had led the administration with the support of independents – and it is likely such an arrangement could continue for the next four years.

Talks will now take place between the parties to decide who will run the authority.

The election for the two St Osyth seats is delayed until May 23 following the death of Conservative candidate Anita Bailey.

Following the delay, the date of the annual council meeting – when the new chairman, leader and committee membership is agreed – has been moved back to May 28 so that all the newly elected councillors will be present.

Neil Stock, leader of the Conservative group, said the local party has been punished by the electorate following delays to Brexit at Westminster.

“We are shy of a majority," he said.

“Brexit got in the way – people are very upset and angry about it, as are many of my councillors.

“In percentage terms with fewer seats in total on the council, we are almost exactly where we were four years ago – we really had hoped to push forward.

“As the largest single party, we will look to put together an administration that can run the council for another four years with the same stability we have had other the past four years.”

Michael Talbot, who was leader of the independent group over the past four years, said it was a good night for independents across the country.

He said: “There’s a general disillusionment with how all the parties have behaved – and that they have not respected the referendum result.”

Mr Talbot would not be drawn on whether the independents will help to form an administration until after independent councillors meet to talk.

Ukip group leader Mary Newton said Ukip has struggled to find candidates to stand in the election, but managed to win five of the nine seats it contested.

“I had been very concerned, but this was a good result for us,” she said. “The problem was finding candidates to stand.

“Ukip councillors have been good ward councillors and people have respected that.”

Lib Dem Gary Scott was relieved to retain his seat. He said “the Lib Dems are back in town” after the party doubled its number of seats to two.

Labour group leader Ivan Henderson says his party did well in the Harwich area.

He said: "On the doorstep, once you get past Brexit, people are angry about local Government cuts.

"We have had a really good campaign and the foot soldiers have been out there every night of the week."

One shock result of the night saw current council chairman Mark Platt lose his seat to Tendring First's Fiona Knowles.

The Tories also lost out to the Brexit-supporting Foundation Party's Peter Harris in the Weeley and Tendring ward.

He said: "The Foundation Party is a new pro-Brexit party. I left the Conservatives on March 29, on what I call 'Betrayal Day'.

"People are upset with the way the Conservative Party have dealt with Brexit and wasted three years."

Clacton MP Giles Watling has stood down as district councillor for Frinton after being elected as an MP in 2017.

Mr Watling said: "It's been an honour to serve with some fantastic people, keeping Tendring Council on an even keel through some very difficult financial times.

"We have managed to keep virtually all our frontline services and keep council tax low. I'm proud to have been a part of it."

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said there were some "gloomy" Conservative candidates at the count at Clacton Leisure Centre.

He added: "It would be terrible if people have been put off voting for a very good Conservative council because of the failure of politicans at Westminster."

In addition to the district council elections, five wards for Harwich Town Council, five wards of Frinton and Walton Town Council, the Point Clear ward of St Osyth Parish Council were contested, along with Wrabness Parish Council.

The remaining parish and town council elections were not be contested, with fewer candidates than seats available.

Foundation Party - Peter Harris beat the Tories with his pro-Brexit message in the Weeley & Tendring ward.

RESULTS:

Alresford & Elmstead: Gary Scott (Lib Dem) 1072*, Ann Wiggins (Lib Dem) 884*, Rosemary Heaney (Con) 589, Fred Nicholls (Con) 550, Beverley Maltby (Green) 201, Solma Ahmed (Lab) 132, Terry Ripo (Lab) 131. Turnout: 37.5%.

Ardleigh & Little Bromley: Neil Stock (Con) 335*, Helen Fontaine (Lib Dem) 250, Jim English (Lab) 59. Turnout: 32.7%.

Bluehouse: Mary Newton (Ukip) 316*, James Codling (Ukip) 264*, Andrew Pemberton (Ind) 231, Harry Bouchard (Con) 199, Carolyn Mayzes (Ind) 188, James Bouchard (Con) 181, Danny Mayzes (Ind) 165, Jon Salisbury (Lab) 141, Barrie Coker (Lib Dem) 72.

Brightlingsea: Mick Barry (Ind) 1442*, Mike Beckett (Lib Dem) 693, John Carr (Con) 252, Jayne Chapman (Ind) 1607*, Graham Chasney (Con) 204, Graham Ford (Lab) 200, Izzy Morath (Con) 148, Ben Smith (Ind) 397, Graham Steady (Ind) 1106*, Frederick Stringer (Lab) 243, C Whipps (Green) 350, Karen Yallop (Ind) 736. Turnout: 39.8%

Burrsville: Chris Amos (Con) 529*, Mick Skeels (Con) 487*, Keith Pitkin (Lib Dem) 471, Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem) 432, Chris Southall (Green) 255, Lesley Hartfield (Lab) 168, Turnout: 31.1%

Cann Hall: John Chittock (Con) 478*, Gina Placey (Tendring First) 453*, Ian Whitley (Con) 374, Andy Wood (Lib Dem) 272, Stuart Morgan (Lib Dem) 186, Simon Wigley (Lab) 163, Turnout: 24.9%

Coppins: Peter Cawthron (Ukip) 461*, Alex Porter (Ukip) 448*, Stuart Mackintosh (Con) 275, Beverley Moule (Con) 258, Jonathon Cowan (Lab) 235, Rita Griffin (Lab) 219, Samantha Atkinson (Ind) 201, James Burns (Ind) 171, Jon Manning (Lib Dem) 62, Kriss Wood (Lib Dem) 79.

Dovercourt All Saints: Jo Henderson (Lab) 779*, Maria Fowler (Lab) 616*, Andrew Erskine (Con) 506, Tanya Ferguson (Con) 461, David Dixon (Lib Dem) 163. Turnout: 28.8%

Dovercourt Bay: Garry Calver (Lab) 479*, Barry Brown (Con) 129. Turnout: 29.9%.

Dovercourt Tollgate: Ricky Callender (Con) 271, Pam Morrison (Lab) 316. Turnout: 25.5%

Dovercourt Vines & Parkeston: Bill Davidson (Lab) 319*, Sean Fey (Con) 190. Turnout:

Eastcliff: Joy Broderick (Holland & Eastcliff Matters) 409*, David Rose, 352, Antony McKay (Lib Dem) 39. Turnout: 32.3%

Frinton: Nick Turner (Con) 808*, Terry Allen (Tendring First) 726*, Linda Allen (Tendring First) 624, Andy Wilson (Green) 358, Nadine Edwards (Lab) 184, Ian Johnson (Ind) 328, Sam Manning (Lib Dem) 139, Pamela Walford (Con) 69. Turnout: 41.7%

Harwich and Kingsway: Ivan Henderson (Lab) 519*, Darrell Howard (Con) 162.

Homelands: Anne Davis (Ind) 231*, Mick Page (Con) 222, Fiona Robertson (Tendring First) 193, Laurence Gray (Ind) 103, Geoff Ely (Lab) 86, Paul Clutterbuck (Green) 61. Turnout: 37%

Kirby Cross: Paul Clifton (Tendring First)*, 312, Edward Bell (Con) 217, Christine Codling (Ukip) 165, Dave Jones (Lab) 59.

Kirby-le-Soken & Hamford: Fiona Knowles (Tendring First) 506*, Mark Platt (Con) 363. Turnout: 35.8%

Lawford, Manningtree & Mistley: Simon Banks (Lib Dem) 494, Terry Barrett (Lib Dem) 685, Patricia Chandler (Lab) 527, Alan Coley (Con) 733*, Duncan Gordan (Green) 461, Carlo Guglielmi (Con) 806*, Val Guglielmi (Con) 706*, Graham Pettit (Lib Dem) 579, Holly Turner (Lab) 629, Margaret Woods (Lab) 490.

Little Clacton: Jeff Bray (Con) 404*, Jordan Silver (Lib Dem) 185. Turnout: 25.7%

Pier: Paul Honeywood (Con) 228*, Susan Morley-Souter (Lab) 93, William Hones (Ind) 90, Steven Kelly (Green) 48, Paul Barker (Lib Dem) 34. Turnout: 26.2%

St Bartholomew’s: Mark Cossens (Con) 450, Sheila Hammond (Lab) 126, KT King (Holland and Eastcliff Matters) 1035*, Samuel Leonard (Con) 420, Sally McAteer (Green) 163, Colin Winfield (Holland and Eastcliff Matters) 1171*. Turnout: 37.1%

St James: Chris Griffiths (Con) 837*, Maurice Alexander (Con) 806*, Sean Duffy (Lib Dem) 395. Turnout: 25.3%

St John’s: Mark Stephenson (Ind) 545*, Gemma Stephenson (Ind) 502*, John Hones (Ukip) 336, Anne Alexander (Con) 310, Colin Madge (Ukip) 281, Richard Everett (Con) 250, Norman Jacobs (Lab) 163, David Bolton (Lab) 148, Rosemary Dodds (Green) 69, Kane Silver (Lib Dem) 53.

St Osyth: The election for the St Osyth ward has been postponed until May 23 following the death of candidate Anita Bailey.

St Paul’s: Sue Honeywood (Con) 265*, Mike Vaughan-Chatfield (Ukip) 160, David Oxley (Tendring First) 158, Clive Purrett (Green) 80, Mary Pitkin (Lib Dem) 62, Turnout: 32.7%

Stour Valley: Zoe Fairley (Con) 320*, Mark Cole (Ind) 255, Dave McLeod (Lab) 120, Rosemary Smith (Lib Dem) 96, Eleanor Gordon (Green) 92. Turnout: 37.6%

The Bentleys & Frating: Lynda McWilliams (Con) 430*, Robert Taylor (Lib Dem) 211, Alison Clarke (Green) 102, Louise Armstrong (Lab) 49. Turnout: 32.3%

The Oakleys & Wix: Mike Bush (Ind) 513*, David Chant (Con) 183, John McAllister (Lab) 97.

Thorpe, Beaumont & Great Holland: Chris Keston (Tendring First) 237, Daniel Land (Con) 832*. Turnout: 43%.

Walton: Delyth Miles (Ind) 224*, Ann Poonian (Con) 200, Jack Robertson (Tendring First) 169, Nic El-Safty (Lab) 121, Chris Bee (Ind) 76. Turnout: 33.3%

Weeley & Tendring: Peter Harris (Foundation Party – Cleaning up politics) 353*, Mike Brown (Con) 240, Jill Galloway (Lib Dem) 113. Turnout: 33.7%

West Clacton & Jaywick: Dan Casey (Ind) 703*, Nicola Overton (Ukip) 437*, Andy White (Ind) 396, Kevin Watson (Con) 316, Roy Raby (Con) 268, James Machin (Lab) 123, Tasha Osben (Lab) 120, Turnout: 32.2%