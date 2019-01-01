Clacton and Frinton Gazette
LIVE: Election 2019 - Tendring Council

By James Dwan

Last updated:

    VOTERS have been to the polls to have their say over who will run Tendring Council.
  • More than 159 candidates will be vying for just 46 seats tonight.
  • This election will see the number of Tendring councillors cut from 60 to 48 following a Local Government Boundary Commission review.
  • The election for the two St Osyth seats has been rescheduled for May 23, in line with election law, after the death of a candidate.

