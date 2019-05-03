A PRE-SCHOOL in Clacton is celebrating the opening of its new sensory garden for children with autism and learning difficulties.

Little Jimmy’s Pre-School, based at St James’ Church Hall in Tower Road, has raised more than £4,000 to create a safe and quiet place for its children to relax and reflect on their learning.

It includes sensory paths and plants, including long grasses, heathers, lavender plants and eucalyptus.

Amber Coldron, office administrator at the pre-school, said: “The children absolutely loved opening up the sensory garden. They explored all the areas from the large sandpit, which was from the grant we won from Dream 100 Kidz Trust, to the Little Jimmy’s Express, which was from a grant we won from GrassRoots.

“Being in a deprived area, we are very lucky to have two large gardens situated so closely to town centre - and we are now taking full advantage of that.

“We have the strongest team we have had and you can see the learning development from the children - and this garden will only improve that.”

The new garden comes following a break-in at the nursery in 2016.

Amber said: “Our safe was broken off the wall and all of our hard earned fundraising money was stolen as well as causing significant damage to the pre-school, which affected our children for a long while.

“All our money comes from our community and we rely solely on fundraising from our parents and children to be able to buy new resources or make significant changes.

“I organised a summer fete, which was a huge success, to kickstart our sensory garden.

“We raised over £1,300 and we had a lot of help from local businesses donating prizes for a grand raffle which was a huge success.

Amber added that this year’s sponsored Easter bunny hop raised £1,000 towards the garden.

Amber added: “The support we are receiving from our parents, children and community makes this project so worthwhile because it will not only benefit our children now, but the children in many years to come.”

The pre-school will be hosting a summer fete on May 18 from 1pm to 3.30pm and is urging local businesses to donate raffle prizes.

The sensory garden had its grand opening on Monday.