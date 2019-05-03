A GRATEFUL family is raising funds to help the intensive care unit which cared for a baby boy struggling with a skull defect.

Parker Williams, who is five and a half months old, received 24 hour care from the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, across an eight week stay.

The little fighter has craniostenosis, a condition in which fibrous sutures in an infant skull prematurely fuse by turning into bone.

Mum Siobhan Thurlow, from Clacton, was able to stay close to Parker thanks to the Sick Children’s Trust, which paid for the family’s accommodation.

A tea party will be held to raise money for the hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit and the trust on Saturday from 1pm until 5pm, at Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane.

Siobhan said: “I want to thank them for the 24 hour care they gave him.”

“This was my daughter’s idea. It is her birthday party and instead of having presents she wanted to do this to raise money.”

There will be a raffle, tea, coffee, cakes, stalls, a bouncy castle and face painting on offer.