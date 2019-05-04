APPLICATIONS for a forthcoming, wacky motor race are now open.

The Great Easton Soapbox Race doesn’t take place until later this summer, but crazy drivers looking to secure their place on the start line can now register their interest.

Up to 40, quirky karts are expected to tackle the bending course and those looking for a slightly less adrenaline-fuelled experience can shop the craft stalls, refreshment stands, and enjoy the many other forms of entertainment on offer.

Application forms can be acquired from Facebook.com/GESoapbox and for further information participants should call 07742535487.